Chappell Roan Fans Just Got a Christmas Surprise

Chappell Roan unwrapped an early Christmas surprise for her fans. Just days after joining Sabrina Carpenter on Netflix’s A Nonsense Christmas, the Midwest Princess hopped in the iconic Carpool Karaoke SUV with her parents and Zane Lowe for a drive through her home state of Missouri in Apple TV+’s A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, which also featured Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa.

During the hour-long holiday special, released on Dec. 15, Roan, 26, introduced Lowe to a chicken named after Lady Gaga on her family farm in Springfield, Missouri and met up with friends at Andy’s Frozen Custard. She also sang a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” as well as several tracks from her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, including “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl” and “Pink Pony Club,” the latter of which saw her parents join in.

“I started to tear up just listening to her sing it just now. We love her so much and we’re so proud of what she does and who she is and what she stands for,” her mother said. “I love singing it with her at her shows and I love it when you can just see the people just respond to that song so much.”

Her father also grew emotional, stating, “What she stands for is a lot of hope… but what she has taught me as a father is respect for other people and all people. That’s what I want people to understand, everything that is about her is about loving everybody… and she has taught me that.”

Roan’s Carpool Karaoke segment, which marked her first appearance on the hit show, followed a record-breaking year for the rising star. Following the release of her debut album and performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, the latter of which broke an attendance record for the largest day crowd ever seen in the event’s history, Roan took home her first-ever MTV Video Music Award in September when she won the career-defining VMA for Best New Artist. She has since earned several Grammy nominations for Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

“It’s an honor to be nominated with some of the other artists… I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial. Why not?” Roan told Lowe when reflecting on those recent noms. “It’s like, ‘Oh, my God!’ How amazing is it that a gay artist wrote a gay song that went No. 1 with a gay writer who did not grow up in the industry, did not have an in, has been busting her ass for, like, a decade? That’s, like, honorable to me!”

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, featuring Chappell Roan, Lady Gaga, and Dua Lipa, is now streaming on Apple TV+ and Apple Music in select territories and rolling out globally on Friday, Dec. 20.