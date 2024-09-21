Sabrina Carpenter to Host Netflix Christmas Special

It's going to be a nonsense Christmas for Sabrina Carpenter, literally. Variety reports that the former Disney star will be hosting a new Netflix Christmas special that will be sure to put anyone in a festive mood. Featuring "unexpected duets and comedic guests," A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter premieres on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Guests have yet to be announced.

Carpenter will perform songs from her Christmas EP, Fruitcake, which dropped in 2023 and included a holiday version of her song "Nonsense." It's possible she might even perform songs from her No. 1 album Short n' Sweet, including hits "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste." In a statement, Carpenter said, "The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

While A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter will mark the singer's first Netflix special, this is not her first project with the streamer. She previously starred in Tall Girl and Tall Girl 2 alongside Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Paris Berelc, and Luke Eisner, as well as 2020's dance film Work It with Jordan Fisher, Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Michelle Buteau, and Drew Ray Tanner. Whether this special could lead to more specials in the future is unknown, but it's possible. Carpenter is definitely on a hot streak right now and has been for quite some time now. It wouldn't be surprising if she got her own tour documentary in the future.

2024 is continuing to be Sabrina Carpenter's year. After releasing her single "Espresso" in April ahead of her Coachella performances, it seems like she has been working nonstop. The song went viral online, and the following month, she closed out Season 49 of Saturday Night Live as a musical guest. She also appeared on Hot Ones and performed at the VMAs, taking home the Moonperson for Song of the Year. Her album Short n' Sweet has already spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Carpenter is also gearing up to go on her Short n' Sweet Tour, kicking off on Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

Guests and more information on the special will likely be revealed in the coming months. A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter premieres on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET only on Netflix.