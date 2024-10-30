CBS is about to lose one of the major players of awards season. TVLine reports that beginning in 2027, the Grammy Awards will be moving to Disney’s broadcast networks and streaming sites after more than 50 years on CBS, Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Dana Walden and The Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. announced. The ceremony will simulcast on ABC, Hulu, and Disney+ through 2036.

“As The Walt Disney Company combines forces with The Recording Academy to open this exciting new chapter in the history of The Grammys, we do so with pride and gratitude,” Walden said in a statement. “Live events have never been more important to our culture and industry, and we just acquired one of the crown jewels, adding to our portfolio of world-class programming across all genres.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Taylor Swift accepts the “Best Pop Vocal Album” award for “Midnights” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

2027 will be a busy year for ABC. On top of the Grammys, the network will also be hosting the Oscars and Super Bowl LXI, all within weeks of each other. “We are completely thrilled to be bringing The Grammys and other new music programming to the Disney ecosystem,” Mason said in a statement. “We are grateful to our long-standing partners at CBS and now honored to be joining with Disney, an iconic company where creators have always been at the forefront. This partnership represents another important milestone in the Academy’s transformation and growth and strengthens our ability to fulfill our mission of uplifting and serving music people around the world.”

The new agreement will mark a return to ABC for the Grammys. Before switching to CBS in 1973, the ceremony, which honors outstanding achievements in the music industry, aired on ABC in 1971 and 1972. Before that, the Grammys were on NBC from 1959 to 1970. Whether the awards show will remain with Disney after 2036 is unknown, but it is possible, especially if it does well across all three platforms.

Meanwhile, nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards, which are set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, have yet to be announced. Nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards will be announced on Friday, Nov. 8. There will be some tough competition for the Grammys, as always, but fans will have to tune in on Sunday, Feb. 2 to see who is able to take home music’s top honor.