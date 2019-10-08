The Cars’ Ric Ocasek’s Widow Paulina Porizkova Admits Doubt Over Cause of Death

The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek was found dead in his home on September 15. His body was discovered by his ex Paulina Porizkova, who is now saying she’s “baffled” by the medical examiner’s conclusion that he died of heart disease.

The 54-year-old model who was still technically married to Ocasek talked to Rolling Stone about the 75-year-old’s final days. She says he had undergone some kind of surgery a couple of weeks before his death, but that it was in no way a cause of his passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know how much I want to say about the surgery, but it was successful. He was recuperating really well,” she said. “So his passing was a f–king shock.”

Porizkova said she brought him cookies the night before he died. “When I got there, he was sitting in his usual chair and I said, ‘I got some gooey cookies,’ and he said, ‘OK, thanks, hon […] I’ll have your gooey cookies tomorrow. I think I’m going to bed early since I’m feeling a little sore.’ And that was the last time I saw him alive.”

The next morning, she said she came back to the house and thought Ocasek was just still sleeping. “I did some chores and then it was 11 [a.m.], and I thought, ‘This is weird, there’s something not right about this,’” she explained. “I poured the coffee and came upstairs to give it to him and he was in the exact same position; he hadn’t even moved a little bit. And at that point, I knew, but I couldn’t believe it.”

Even once she knew he was gone, she waiting to call 911 because his manager said chaos would ensue as soon as she made the call. “I wanted Ric’s sons to get here so we could all say goodbye to him. So we waited, and we got to circle the bed and hold hands and really say goodbye,” she said. “We were here with his shape for many hours after his death. It was kind of wonderful because we all understood he was gone. But the minute I called 911, literally two minutes [after], there were paparazzi at our house.”

Following his death, there was an outpouring of support from fans, for which Porizkova said she was very grateful. Tributes to Ocasek also poured in across social media after his passing.