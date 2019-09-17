Final Photo of The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Revealed

Following the news that rock icon Ric Ocasek passed away, the final photo of The Cars frontman has been revealed. In the photos shared by the Daily Mail, Ocasek and his 21-year-old son Oliver were seen relaxing on the beach in Miami, Florida. The photos were snapped back in March, just six months before Ocasek was found unresponsive at his home in Manhattan. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Some reports have indicated that Ocasek was 70 years old at the time of his death, but the Daily Mail states that NYPD officials advised that he was 75.

Following his death, many of Ocasek’s fans have taken to social media to mourn his tragic death.

“So bummed about Ric Ocasek, but also sort of stunned that he was always older than I thought he was. When The Cars hit big, he was already 35. When Heartbeat City came out, he was 40. Wow,” one fan said.

“Wow. Saddened to hear of the passing of Ric Ocasek, and shocked to learn he was 75 years old,” someone else offered. “Wrote some of the catchiest earworm Power Pop songs ever, and his marriage to Paulina Porizkova was an inspiration for goofy guys everywhere to pick up a guitar.”

The weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you. #RIPRicOcasek #karlscorner pic.twitter.com/JcTXevr6V8 — weezer (@Weezer) September 16, 2019

“Ahh man, say it ain’t so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records,” Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote in an Instagram post. “I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot easton guitar solos. Absolute candy.”

“Then he went and produced Rock For Light by the Bad Brains. As an adult I met him several times and he was gracious, funny and engaging. Ahh man. Ahh damn. Bless his soul. R.I.P. Transcend to the other side Ric. So much love and appreciation from me. You’re All I Got Tonight,” Flea concluded his message.

RIP Ric Ocasek pic.twitter.com/SqW6BzrY3r — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) September 16, 2019

At this time, Ocasek’s official cause of death has not be shared by authorities, but it has been reported by Page Six that he died of natural causes.

