Britney Spears Gives Disappointing Response After Question on Her Return to Performing

Britney Spears addressed fan questions directly on her Instagram account again, this time about whether or not she will be returning to performing any time soon. The pop star has used the social media platform in the past to update her followers on her life, and this new video might not be what they were hoping for. If fans were hoping to see Spears take the stage anytime soon, the "Toxic" singer put that speculation to rest with an antsy video.

Spears captioned the video "As [Shania Twain] says best … LETS GO GIRLS !!!! It’s time to answer more of your questions," before addressing some bizarrely random questions allegedly from fans -- what is her favorite business trip that she's ever taken and what is her shoe size -- before launching into the real speculation at hand. "OK, so I hear that you guys have been writing in and I'm here to answer all of your questions," Spears said. "The question is, Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? I have no idea. I'm having fun right now, I'm in a transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself so, that's it."

This isn't the first time that Spears has used Instagram videos to address fan concerns. While promoting Brandy Melville clothing in April, Spears touched on the rumors that she was being held against her will. "Next question is, am I OK," she says in the video while rocking back and forth. "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now because I'm enjoying myself." In a video released in the same week, Spears had written in the caption "Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!!"

ET reports that Spears is set to make her next court appearance in her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears. "This is a really big deal because we've heard Britney speak out on social media, but this is the first time we're going to hear her speaking out in court," legal expert Rachel Stockman told ET. "If I was working with Britney, I would say, 'Let's keep this short, let's keep it to the point, let's speak from the heart .... let's not get into the legal nitty gritty.'"

"We think she's most likely going to ask for her father to be removed from the conservatorship," Stockman added. "This is a tense relationship. It's documented. She's wanted him off for a while. So I think the goal in this status hearing, and the reason why she wants to speak out, is so the judge can hear from her and what she wants in this. So she has a voice."