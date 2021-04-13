Britney Spears Addresses Fans Being 'Concerned' About Her Life

✖

Britney Spears is continuing to let fans know that she is aware that they are concerned about her, and she's flattered. The pop star addressed fan speculation in the caption of an Instagram video she posted on Monday, sharing a clip of herself posing in a peasant top in front of a tree. Spears told her followers that the clip was from her mysterious "Just a Touch of Rose" project before addressing the concern she receives.

"So this video for Just a Touch of Rose was shot last year ... these specific takes have never been seen so it's sort of new to me !!!!" she wrote. "I have over 10 minutes of video for the Rose project and trust me that's A LOT !!!! Happy to share especially with a world that is empathetic and concerned with my life ... what can I say I'm FLATTERED !!! Here's to another beautiful summer of popsicles and sunbathing." Spears has continually discussed her "Just a Touch of Rose" project as well as a "Red" project, both of which have not made clear to fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The 39-year-old previously addressed the public fascination with her life when she shared her reaction to the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears, which examines the way the singer was treated by the media at the height of her career. "My life has always been very speculated ...watched ... and judged really my whole life !!!" she captioned a video of herself dancing to Aerosmith's "Crazy." "For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive !!!"

"I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!!" she continued. "It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I've always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day !!!! As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy ... love ... and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I'm not here to be perfect ... perfect is boring ... I'm here to pass on kindness !!!!