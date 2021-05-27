Britney Spears Lights up Social Media With 'Baby Mama' Photo

Britney Spears recently lit up social media with a throwback "Baby Mama" photo that recalled to her days as a mom of two young boys. In the photo, Spears can be seen sitting at the pool with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The boys, now teenagers, are playing with some pool toys, in the image, and Spears is rocking a pair os shades with a two-piece swimsuit.

In the post's caption Spears wrote, "I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys." She then quipped, "I really am a baby mamma." Fans have been loving the picture, and Spears' caption, with one commenting, "You’re an amazing mother! I know your babies love you more than anything." Scroll down to see the photo and read more comments from Spears' supportive fans.