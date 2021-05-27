Britney Spears Lights up Social Media With 'Baby Mama' Photo
Britney Spears recently lit up social media with a throwback "Baby Mama" photo that recalled to her days as a mom of two young boys. In the photo, Spears can be seen sitting at the pool with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, both of whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The boys, now teenagers, are playing with some pool toys, in the image, and Spears is rocking a pair os shades with a two-piece swimsuit.
In the post's caption Spears wrote, "I had my babies very young … at all the pools we went to on tours, all the babies flocked to me because I always brought the most toys." She then quipped, "I really am a baby mamma." Fans have been loving the picture, and Spears' caption, with one commenting, "You’re an amazing mother! I know your babies love you more than anything." Scroll down to see the photo and read more comments from Spears' supportive fans.
"And you do a fabulous job! You're an incredible person with a lot of weight on your shoulders. Keep killing it," one fan commented.
⭐ Britney⭐ was a sweet Disney Mom 💝👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/nNKTIjJ4jZ— just_for_fun_account1225 💛😜🇻🇪💚🌎 (@FanDecember25) May 27, 2021
"Ain't nothing wrong with spoiling the babies," someone else offered. "You deserve to see them happy."
I wasnt aware 24 was a very young mom...— Andrea T🌈 (@AndreaT314) May 27, 2021
"Seeing you with your kids makes me happy," another loving follower wrote under the post.
She gave birth at 23— ℙ.𝕆.ℙ. 👸🌹 (@ItsTommybxxch) May 27, 2021
"I love seeing pictures of you and your babies!" one excited user commented.
Did they realize their mom was Britney Spears back then like how do you explain to your child you’re Britney Spears https://t.co/rogjmUACaX— alex (@CRUNKWBRlTNEY) May 27, 2021
"You're the best mother in the world!" one more fan exclaimed. "Preston and Jayden are lucky boys!!"
Why are they taller than Britney?? In my head they're still toddlers wtf. https://t.co/FcgbLlhs9t— Nahrain 👽 ܢܲܗܪܹ̈ܝܢ (@yyznaho) May 27, 2021
"You are the BEST MOTHER and they are SO BLESSED to have you!" somebody else wrote. "Your boys LOVE YOU and so do WE!"
It should be noted that some fans are skeptical regarding the authenticity of the post, with many under the impression that Spears may not have posted it herself.
"This sounds & looks like it was written by some other person," an unsure fan commented, summing up what a few others have suspected as well. Spears has debunked these rumors in the past.