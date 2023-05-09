Boosie Badazz Was Just Arrested

Rapper Boosie Badazz was arrested on weapons charges in San Diego last week. He was in the city to film a music video, and shared a photo on social media Friday with Bully Three, his collaborator on the song "How You Wanna Play It?" After he was released from custody Sunday, he reportedly led a crowd in a "F— San Diego police" chant during a performance.

Badazz, whose real name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., was booked on charges of felon in possession of a firearm; concealed carrying of a weapon in a vehicle; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; and unlisted owner of a registered firearm, reports WBTZ. Hatch was bonded out of San Diego County Jail by Sunday afternoon.

The rapper was arrested during a traffic stop, San Diego police told KGTV. Officers allegedly found two loaded handguns in the vehicle. They also took Billy Johnson Jr., 28, into custody. Johnson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle with prior felonies and not being a registered owner of a firearm and remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

After Hatch was released from custody, he made it to a performance that night, reports Vibe. Social media footage appears to show him leading the crowd in a chant against the San Diego Police Department, while they all held up their middle fingers. "Suck my d—, you b—s," Hatch is heard yelling.

Hatch, 40, was previously arrested during a Georgia traffic stop in July 2022. He was the passenger in a car with a 19-year-old driver, who was pulled over for heavily-tinted windows and concealed tags, reports TMZ. Police said they smelled marijuana, so they searched the car. They allegedly found a large bag of cash and a bag of marijuana. They arrested Hatch and the driver. TMZ later published the body camera footage, which showed Hatch accusing police of harassment. Hatch was cited and released from custody.

The rapper has had legal issues throughout his career. In 2010, he was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Terry Boyd, but a jury found him not guilty in 2012. He spent more than four years in prison for drug charges and was released in March 2014. He remained on parole until 2018.

Hatch recently made headlines over a feud with T.I. The two were planning to release a collaborative album, but T.I. canceled the project after Harch accused T.I. of snitching on his late cousin before he became a star. T.I. insisted this was not true. After initially refusing to back off his claims, Hatch told DJ Vlad in May that the joint album is back on. He also said the two were planning a reality show.

"The reality show we in works right now, so we're probably gonna follow up with a joint project," Hatch said, via iHeartRadio. "We ain't talked about dropping an album yet but I wanna drop it. That's why I was kinda pissed about the situation because this was big for me to drop an album with Tip. This was some big shit for me bruh so we gonna get to it. We gonna get to it."