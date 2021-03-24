Dwyane Wade Calls out Boosie Badazz for Comments About His Transgender Daughter

✖

Rapper Boosie Badazz made critical comments in February 2020 about former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade his child Zaya's decision to identify as a female. Several people responded to the comments, including Mike Tyson, but Wade remained silent. Now, however, he has broken his silence and thanked Boosie for keeping the conversation alive.

Wade commented during a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast with Brandon Marshall, Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. He explained that a discussion took place between himself and his wife, Gabrielle Union, about their child. "At three years old, me and my wife looked at each other and said, ‘What if?’ What if — at the time, the name was Zion — comes home one day and says, ‘Dad, I’m gay,’ or ‘Dad, I’m this, I’m that.’ What are you going to do, sir?"

I love that Dwayne Wade said this and he’s right! Zaya’s name stays in people’s mouths. At least it’s bringing awareness 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/0nE0pxm9Fp — Marmalade Mami (@piscesSZNforeva) March 23, 2021

Wade and Union announced in February 2020 that they supported 12-year-old Zaya coming out as a transgender girl. Boosie responded by saying that Wade had "gone too far." He also said that Zaya wasn't old enough to make this decision.

"Boosie, all the people who got something to say about my kids, I thank you because you allowing the conversation to keep going forward," Wade continued. "Because you know what? We might not have all the answers, but we’re growing from each conversation. So I thank everybody for even hating and starting those conversations — because those conversations are starting other conversations."

Zaya was born Zion, but she later announced that she was part of the LGBTQ+ community and wanted to go by she/her pronouns. Wade and Union said that they supported the decision as Zaya's parents. They then received a considerable amount of both support and criticism.

"That is a male. A 12-year-old," Boosie said. "At 12, they don’t even know what their next meal gonna be. They don’t have s— figured out yet. He might meet a woman, anything, at 16 and fall in love with her. But his d— gonna be gone.

"How you gonna … like, bro, you going too far, dawg," Boosie continued. "Don’t cut his d— off, bro. Like, bro, for real. If he gonna be gay, let him be gay, but don’t cut his d— off, bro. Don’t address him as a woman, dawg. He’s 12 years old. He’s not up there yet. He hasn’t made his final decisions yet. Don’t cut his f—ing d— off, Dwyane Wade. You f—ing trippin, dawg."