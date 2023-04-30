Bonnie Raitt Undergoing Surgery to Address 'Medical Situation'

Bonnie Raitt was forced to postpone a handful of May concerts after her doctor recommended she take time to recover from surgery. Raitt, 73, has a "medical situation" that had to be addressed as soon as possible. Two of the four dates have already been scheduled and Raitt is expected to be well enough to resume her 2023 tour on June 1 in Dublin.

"Bonnie has a medical situation that requires surgery to address," Raitt's team wrote in an April 28 statement. "The doctors say that in order for her to heal properly, they recommend she not perform for a couple of weeks. Unfortunately, this overlaps our five tour dates in May, and we are very sorry to have to cancel our performance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend on May 14th and postpone our shows in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh. Please see below for more information about the rescheduled appearances."

Raitt's team apologized to fans for the delay and inconvenience. "It's always upsetting to have to disappoint her fans, band, crew, and our promoters, but sometimes unforeseen things just happen," they wrote, adding that the "Nick of Time" singer is in "great hands." Her 2023 tour will now start on June 1 in Dublin.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's Louisville, Kentucky show was rescheduled for June 30. Her Indianapolis date was rescheduled for July 1, 2023. Concerts in Athens, Georgia and Pittsburgh will be moved to 2024, with dates announced later. Fans are urged to hold onto their tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Raitt's fans wished her a speedy recovery. "Get well soon Bonnie! We all absolutely ADORE you. Everyone is glad that you're taking care of yourself and not pushing it," Brandi Carlile wrote. "Wishing you a speedy recovery Bonnie," Deborah Allen added. "Get better Bonnie," Rachel Stacy wrote.

Raitt released her first album in 1971 and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and has won 13 Grammy Awards. Earlier this year, even Raitt was shocked when she won Song of the Year for "Just Like That," which also won Best American Roots Song. Raitt was the first person to win Song of the Year for a solo composition since 2008.

"I'm so surprised I don't know what to say. This is just an unreal moment," Raitt said when she accepted the Grammy. "Just Like That" was inspired by the true story of an organ donor. "I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone that donates their beloved's organs to help another person live," Raitt explained. "And this story, it was so simple and so beautiful for these times."