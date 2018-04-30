Bonnie Raitt Cancels Tour Dates With James Taylor Due to Health Concern

Sad news, Bonnie Raitt fans. The singer has canceled the shows on the first leg of her tour with James Taylor, after a recent physical revealed she needed to have surgery.

“‘I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations,” Raitt shared on Facebook. “I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the US tour in June followed by our European tour in July.

“Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal,” she continued. “Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”

Taylor and Raitt have been friends for a long time, and fans of each other, on and off stage.

“We’ve toured some in Europe together and we sing in each others’ sets,” Taylor previously told The Mercury News. “Bonnie — she’s just so deeply soulful and so musically hip. And she has the best sense of humor of anyone I know.”

Raitt’s last album, Dig in Deep, was released in 2016, marking her 20th studio record..

“I was only interested in doing this if I could continue to grow — find new songs and new combinations of ways to play things,” the 68-year-old told Entertainment Weekly of her latest set of tunes. “My role models were old R&B and blues artists, like Tony Bennett and my dad; artists who’ve gone into their older years growing richer. I’m modeling myself after them. People only get more interesting and deeper as they get older.”

Raitt did not specify what kind of surgery she was having, but said she was expecting a full recovery. Taylor will kick off his tour on May 8, now called “Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band.” Sheryl Crow will join Taylor on May 29 in Phoenix, and May 31 in Los Angeles. No word yet if other special guests will be joining Taylor. Dates and venue information can be found at JamesTaylor.com.

Photo Credit: Instagram/bonnieraittofficial