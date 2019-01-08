Bonnaroo Reveals 2019 Lineup Featuring Post Malone, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves and More

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has revealed its 2019 lineup, with heavy hitters including Post Malone and Cardi B on the bill.

As opposed to their typical three-headliner structure, the Manchester, Tennessee, based festival has billed two acts each night as main attractions. Post Malone, Childish Gambino, The Lumineers, Childish Gambino and Phish, who are performing three sets over the 4-day festival, all make up the upper echelon of the lineup.

Cardi B anchors the second tier of artists, which also includes: Kacey Musgraves, Hoizer, Solange, The Lonely Island, The Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, The National and BROCKHAMPTON. Walk the Moon will also perform what will mark one of their first shows without late keyboardist Mark “Beard Guy” Taylor.

Notable acts in the undercard include Gucci Mane, Maren Morris, Courtney Barnett, Girl Talk, Lil Dicky Mac DeMarco and Beach House.

Other interesting highlights include a set from Americana legend John Prine and SNL alum Maya Rudolph‘s musical project with Gretchen Lieberum, Princess.

Bonnaroo, which takes place June 13-16, is also continuing its beloved addition of SuperJams, a jam session featuring a variety of artists covering songs. While the exact details have not been announced, producer/saxophonist GRiZ will lead a SuperJam. The Grand Ole Opry showcase will also return, which is a de facto replacement for the long-running Bluegrass Situation SuperJam, which was last billed in 2017.

Aside from the music, the festival is also trumping up its campground experiences this year. Paramore singer Hayley Williams has curated a “Sanctuary of Self-Love” experience for the campground area, and circus and Nashville-themed areas have also been announced.

Tickets for the festival go on sale Thursday at 12 p.m. ET on the festival’s official website.

See the full 2019 Bonnaroo lineup below.

Thursday, June 13: Grand Ole Opry Featuring Special Guests, Saba, Space Jesus b2b Eprom b2b Shlump, 12th Planet, Sunsquabi, All Them Witches, Magic City Hippies, The Nude Party, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, The Comet Is Coming, Jack Harlow, Eprom, Caroline Rose, Donna Missal, Peach Pit, Hekler, Dorfex Bos

Friday, June 14: Phish (Late Evening Set), Childish Gambino, Solange, The Avett Brothers, Brockhampton, GRiZ, RL Grime, Beach House, GRiZ SuperJam, NGHTMRE, Gojira, Courtney Barnett, Girl Talk, AJR, Catfish And The Bottlemen, K.Flay, Anoushka Shankar, Nahko & Medicine For The People, Liquid Stranger, Deafheaven, Parquet Courts, Rival Sons, Ibeyi, Jade Cicada, Las Cafeteras, Cherry Glazerr, The Teskey Brothers, Medasin, Tyla Yaweh, Ducky, Monsieur Periné, Mersiv, Crooked Colours

Saturday, June 15: Post Malone, Odesza, Hozier, Kacey Musgraves, The National, The Lonely Island, ZHU, Juice WRLD, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Gucci Mane, John Prine, Jim James (Full Band), Maren Morris, Gramatik, Shovels & Rope, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Quinn XCII, Clairo, Bishop Briggs, Hippo Campus, Space Jesus, Tokimonsta, Chelsea Cutler, The Record Company, SNBRN, Ruston Kelly, Whipped Cream, Rubblebucket, Little Simz, Memba, Deva Mahal, DJ Mel

Sunday, June 16: Phish (2 Sets), The Lumineers, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Illenium, Walk The Moon, Mac DeMarco, King Princess, Lil Dicky, G Jones, Trampled By Turtles, The Wood Brothers, Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers, Princess (Featuring Maya Rudolph & Gretchen Lieberum), The Soul Rebels, The Lemon Twigs, Two Feet, AC Slater, CID, Dombresky, Bombino, Faye Webster, Ripe, Kikagaku Moyo, Igloohost

