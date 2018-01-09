Eminem, The Killers and Muse will headline this year’s Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which will make its return to “the Farm” in Manchester, Tennessee.

The festival revealed the lineup on Tuesday, with additional acts including Future, Khalid, Paramore, Bassnectar, Dua Lipa, Sheryl Crow and Bon Iver, who will perform “two unique sets.”

Beginning on June 7, the festival will see dozens of performers take the stage through June 10. Tickets will go on sale Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. EST on the festival’s site. Included performers span all genres, with rappers and rock bands sharing a stage with country acts like Sturgill Simpson, Old Crow Medicine Show and Brothers Osborne.

This is shaping up to be quite the festival season for Eminem, who is slated to headline both weekends of Coachella and will also perform at Boston Calling and New York’s Governors Ball. He previously headlined Bonnaroo in 2011.

See the full lineup below:

Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018

Photo Credit: Getty / Frederick M. Brown