Bob Heathcote, Suicidal Tendencies Rocker, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Bob Heathcote, former bassist with Suicidal Tendencies, has died. The rocker's son, Chris, revealed in a Facebook post that his father passed away on Sunday, July 24 following a motorcycle accident. Details of the accident, including when it occurred, are unknown. Heathcote was 58.

Announcing the tragic news of his father's passing, Chris wrote, "cannot put words together other than the fact that this is a loss I will hardly recover (if ever), and the fact that he was a hard working father who raised five children, including me." He went on to remember his father as a man who had interests in "music, traveling, race cars and attending race tracks." He added that Heathcote was also "a supporter of the Dodgers."

Another leaves this world R.I.P. Bob Heathcote ex-bassist of Suicidal Tendencies. https://t.co/ESSu0pRXyB — El Vagón Alternativo with Edwin Poveda (@vagonalt) July 26, 2022

Throughout his life, Heathcote worked in the technology and photography industries, according to his son, who also noted that "dad gained a bit of publicity in the late 80's as the bass player of the legendary punk/metal act Suicidal Tendencies." Heathcote played in Suicidal Tendencies from 1987 through 1989 and contributed to the group's sophomore album, 1988's How Will I Laugh Tomorrow When I Can't Even Smile Today, Chris sharing that the album "spawned the hits 'Trip at the Brain' and the title track 'How Will I Laugh Tomorrow'. Those two songs garnered airplay from Headbangers Ball on MTV and active rock radio stations, including the defunct legendary Long Beach-based radio station 105.5 KNAC." Heathcote also appeared on three tracks on the band's 1989 album Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit... Déjà Vu. After he left the band, Heathcote was replaced by Rob Trujillo, who remained in the band until 1995.

"Each and every moment I've shared with my dad will forever remain as a treat. Thank you dad for everything you did for me and my family," Chris concluded the post. "I will miss not only your keen sense of humor, but you and me doing a lot of things we loved doing together, including talking about or listening to music, traveling, going to the beach, going to Mexican restaurants, attending Dodger games, etc."

Amid news of his passing, many of Heathcote's fans extended their condolences and paid tribute to the rocker. Commenting on Chris' post, one person wrote, "Sorry for your loss. That album was massive for us, still listen to it now. He will never be forgotten." Another person wrote, "truly a legend." A third person recalled meeting Heathcote, along with the rest of Suicidal Tendencies, following a performance in Dublin, sharing, "nicest bunch of guys you could ever meet, they played a legendary gig here, and to this day is still remembered and talked about, sincere condolences to you and your family."