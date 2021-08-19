Blues Traveler Tour Bus Crash Leaves John Popper, Several Others Injured

✖

Blues Traveler had a scary moment as their tour bus crashed on an interstate, leaving lead singer John Popper and several others injuries, according to TMZ. The bus crashed on Wednesday night in Minnesota on their way to Friday's tour stop, and the crash left everyone inside trapped until law enforcement arrived on the scene, a rep for the band, Deborah Radel said. Popper and several other band members were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Blues Traveler was on its way to Rochester, Minnesota, and despite the accident, the band will still perform as scheduled on Friday night. Popper was live-posting about the crash on Facebook, saying that he injured his ribs.

“This morning our tour bus went off the road and crossed the median,” the band announced on Facebook. “Thankfully we are all safe and have only sustained minor injuries. Our sincere gratitude to the Winona MN, Police Department and Rescue Crew for their help getting us safely off the highway and out of oncoming traffic.” A number a fans on Facebook sent their support.

"So glad that everyone was OK," one person wrote. " My wife and I along with a couple of our friends have been seeing you in concert for the past couple years. It started when we were drinking a bottle of proper 12 Irish whiskey and we came up with popper 12. We’ve seen you in Saranac first. We saw you down in Charlottesville for the four tour Which was our fourth concert. We are working on number five! Love you guys!"

According to Variety, Blues Traveler is co-headling a tour with JJ Grey & Mofro. They will continue to tour all across the country through November. Blues Traveler was launched in 1987 and have released 14 studio albums, including Traveler's Blues, which was released in July. The band's most popular album, four, was released in 1994 and went six-times platinum. The album produced the hit "Run-Around," which reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

In a 2017 interview with Jam Base, Poper talked about the band being around for 30 years. "Sometimes it’s something we actively try not to think about!" Popper said. "It’s pretty amazing, to put in 30 years with something like this. And I know where the 30 years went, I wasn’t that wasted. [laughs] It’s just mind boggling. It goes by faster than you think. But we’ve had a lot of fun doing something that is original and creating a syllabus of work that we drawn from every day. Somewhere along the line it became in stone, concrete, a concrete reality."