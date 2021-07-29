Tom DeLonge Gives Health Update on Blink-182 Bandmate Mark Hoppus

✖

After Blink-182 member Mark Hoppus revealed in June that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment, his bandmate Tom DeLonge shared an update on Hoppus' health with fans on Instagram on Thursday, July 29. DeLonge posted a throwback photo of himself and Hoppus from when they were getting ready to record the band's 1995 debut album, Cheshire Cat and shared that his friend is "doing well."

"Mark is doing well!" his caption read. "Cancer is disappearing! But, he still has more chemo to do. As tough as it is, IT IS working! Mark is a real life superhero." Hoppus shared his own update last week, sharing on Twitter that scans indicate his chemotherapy is working. "I still have months of treatment ahead, but it's the best possible news," he continued. "I'm so grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting..."

He initially announced his diagnosis on his Instagram Story on June 23. "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Earlier this month, the musician participated in a Twitch stream where he told fans that his cancer is stage 4 lymphoma. "My cancer's not bone-related," he said. "It's blood-related." Hoppus explained, "My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma stage 4-A. Which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body." He also discussed his experience with what he referred to as "chemo brain," which "absolutely sucks."

"I forget people's names, song titles, anything," he said. "People will be talking to me and then five minutes later I'll ask them a question, and they're like, 'I just told you that five minutes ago.'" On Monday, July 26, the 49-year-old played bass guitar for the first time in months during a Twitch stream. He told fans, "Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed."