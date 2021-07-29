Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shows off Successful Cancer Treatments in Musical Fashion

✖

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus previously revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer, and he recently used his musical skills to share with t fans that his medical treatments have been successful. Hoppus took to his Twitch channel to play along with the band's song "Not Now" on bass, his first time since being diagnosed. The treatments, while life-saving, cause him to feel fatigued so for the past few months Hoppus has not felt up to strummin' the bass, but since the treatments have been workings, its clear he's feeling better lately.

Hoppus first shared the news of his cancer diagnosis back in June. "For the past three months I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this," he wrote in a post on social media. "I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

During a virtual Q&A with fans on YouTube, Hoppus explained that his cancer is "blood-related," rather than "bone-related." The news comes just weeks after Hoppus shared with the world that he has been battling the illness for a few months. "My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," 49-year-old Hoppus explained.

"I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes," he said at the time. "So, I'm Stage 4-A." Notably, the beloved bass player went on to share that his mother actually beat the same cancer years ago.

According to Healthline, "Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of blood cancer" that is the non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma type. "Out of over 60 types of NHLs, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is the most common," the site adds. Healthline goes on to report, "Two-thirds of people with DLBCL who are treated can be cured. However, if it’s left untreated, it can lead to death."

Finally, Healthline also explains, "DLBCL is considered a curable disease when treated as early as possible. The sooner you are diagnosed, the better your outlook will be. The treatments for DLBCL can have serious side effects. Be sure to discuss these before starting your treatment."