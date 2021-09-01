Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shows His Hair Growing Back After Fifth Round of Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle

✖

Mark Hoppus is continuing to update fans amid his ongoing cancer battle. Two months after Hoppus first revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and after recently undergoing his fifth round of chemotherapy, the Blink-182 frontman took to social media on Tuesday with his latest update, sharing that his hair is trying to grow back despite his cancer treatments.

Alongside a photo of the top of his head showing hair beginning to grow back on his scalp, Hoppus, 49, quipped, "Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs." He continued, "cancer-a- head trying to grow back some hair. Awww. Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter." The 49-year-old went on to write that despite "feeling terrible this week," he was still "trying to stay positive and count my blessings." He continued, "I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I'll be on the couch for the foreseeable future."

Hoppus first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, when he told fans in a social media post, "for the past three months I have been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer." At the time, Hoppus did not reveal the exact cancer he was battling, though he confirmed he had "months of treatment ahead" of him and was "trying to remain hopeful and positive." During a virtual Q&A with fans on YouTube the following month, Hoppus further shared that he had first been diagnosed in April and his cancer is "blood-related," rather than "bone-related." Hoppus revealed that he had been diagnosed with https://popculture.com/music/news/blink-182-mark-hoppus-open-honest-about-cancer-diagnosis-twitch/

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," he explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

Since sharing his diagnosis, Hoppus hasn't shied away from documenting his journey. In late July, Hoppus shared that "scans indicate that the chemo is working!" He said "the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting." Just a week later, he shared a video of himself playing along with the band's song "Not Now" on bass, his first time since being diagnosed. Amid his diagnosis, Hoppus has received an outpouring of support from fans as well as his bandmates, with Tom DeLonge previously stating, "he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart."