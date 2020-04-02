Billie Eilish Reveals How Long She Hid Bleach Blonde Transformation

✖

Billie Eilish took some questions from fans on Instagram Saturday, but the one topic everyone wanted to ask her about was her hair. Earlier this month, the "Bad Guy" singer showed off new bleach blonde hair, a striking difference from the signature neon green-and-black hairdo that many were used to seeing. The last time Eilish showed off her two-tone hair was at the Grammys on March 14, but she was really wearing a wig at the time.

One person asked Eilish, 19, why she hid the bleach-blonde hair under a wig for so long. "[Because] it took six weeks to accomplish," Eilish wrote. She added a photo of the "first round" of dyeing, with a selfie taken on Jan. 16, almost three months before the Grammys. On March 17, Eilish posted her first selfie with the completely blonde 'do, adding "Pinch me" in the caption.

Eilish fielded some other questions about her hair as well this weekend. One fan asked if her hair felt damaged, but Eilish said it was the opposite. "Honestly, so healthy and I wasn't expecting that at all," she wrote. "It's actually healthier than it's been in a [long] time." She also shared the last selfie she took with her real green-and-black hair from Jan. 15. In another post, she showed off the wig she wore to the Grammys to hide her new hair.

The "No Time to Die" singer is still making some changes to her hair. On Friday, she posted a video showing off a new bowl cut. She only added a dove of peace emoji in the caption.

Eilish made Grammys history last month by becoming only the second solo artist and first since Roberta Flack to win Record of the Year in two consecutive years. This year, she won for her single "Everything I Wanted," which was later added to the reissue of her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where do We Go?. Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for "No Time to Die," the title song to the next James Bond movie.

The singer also cleaned up at the Grammys in 2020. That year, she won Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," as well as Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album. She also won Best New Artist. Eilish was just the second singer ever to win all four general field categories in one year, following Christopher Cross in 1981.

Eilish was also the subject of the Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry. "[For] every 17-year-old, your 17th year's quite a ride," director R.J. Cutler told Entertainment Tonight of the film's subject. "But this one involved, you know, emerging as the voice of a generation, if not the voice of our time, and the burdens, responsibilities, privileges, opportunities that go along with that."