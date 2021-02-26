'Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry': How to Watch Singer's Documentary

✖

On Friday, Feb. 26, Apple TV+ released Billie Eilish's new documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which documents the 19-year-old singer's meteoric rise. The documentary premiered on Apple TV+, which can be accessed through Apple’s TV app.

The app is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as some supported third-party smart TVs, Roku, and Fire TV devices. You can also watch Apple TV+ on a browser at tv.apple.com. The film's initial premiere was during a livestream event on Thursday, Feb. 25, which featured special video packages from the film, an interview with director R. J. Cutler and an exclusive performance and conversation with Eilish. The evnet was hosted by Apple Music host and DJ Zane Lowe.

Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry chronicles the making of Eilish's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which she made in the bedroom of her childhood home with her older brother, Finneas. In 2020, the album won all four major categories at the Grammys including Album of the Year, making the teenager the youngest artist to achieve the feat and only the second to do so.

Along with her musical journey, the 2 hour and 20-minute documentary examines Eilish's relationship with her family, including the support system she has from parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell, getting her driver's license, recovering from injuries, her Tourette syndrome, her struggle with depression and the breakdown of a romantic relationship. "I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something," Eilish explained in the trailer for the film. "I have the same problem. I was like, 'Why don't I turn this into art instead of just living with it?'"

A few other celebrities make an appearance in the film, notably Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. Eilish's fandom for Bieber is well-known, and the documentary shares how his feature on Eilish's "Bad Guy" remix came to be, their first meeting at Coachella and a FaceTime on the night of the Grammys. After they met for the first time, Eilish read her family a text from Bieber that read, "You carry a heavy calling." Perry, who has also navigated the kind of fame that Eilish is experiencing, also met the teen at Coachella, where she introduced Eilish to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"No way, bring him back! I want to meet him again," Eilish exclaimed after realizing she met Bloom without knowing who he was. "He kissed me on the cheek. I did not know that was him, I just thought that was some dude Katy Perry had met!"