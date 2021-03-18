Billie Eilish Debuts Dramatic New Haircut and Color

✖

Billie Eilish is known for some bold and bright hairstyles, and the singer has now debuted a new haircut and color. Eilish shared a photo of the new look on Instagram, which sees the pop-star with a layered, blonde cut that features bangs. It's definitely a big change for Eilish, who recently accepted a few new Grammys while sporting a long black and green hairstyle.

On Sunday, Eilish took home the awards for Record of the Year — for "Everything I Wanted" — and Best Song Written for Visual Media — for "No Time to Die" from the new James Bond 007 film of the same name — at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony. These were far from Eilish's first wins at the show, as in 2020 she took home a total of five trophies. The singer won Best New Artist last year, as well as Record of the Year and Song of the Year for her hit song "Bad Guy." She also earned Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish's big 2021 Grammy wins come as her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, had a massive debut on Apple TV+. Among other milestones, Deadline reported earlier this month that the movie drew 33 percent new subscribers to the service, with the vast majority of the new streaming users being young adults. The World’s A Little Blurry is directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler and is a candid look into the teen star's life that was filmed over the course of a period of 140 days. In addition to being heralded by fans, critics have praised the film, earning it a certified score of 98% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cutler previously sat down with ET and spoke about the project, revealing why he believes it was an important film to capture. "[For] every 17-year-old, your 17th year's quite a ride," he said. "But this one involved, you know, emerging as the voice of a generation, if not the voice of our time, and the burdens, responsibilities, privileges, opportunities that go along with that."

"This is the story of this particular young woman, who's on a number of different journeys," Cutlet added. "She's on a journey with her art. She's on a journey with her business. She's on a journey with her mental health. She's on a journey with her heart. She's on a journey with her physical health. And she's on a journey with her family."