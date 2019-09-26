Billie Eilish Shows off Wild Space-Age Green and Orange Patched Suit

Billie Eilish has become known for her over-the-top outfits that are typically colorful, loose-fitting and paired with huge boots. But on Wednesday night, the singer/songwriter took things to a new level with her fashion choice for the Clio Awards, which recognize excellence in advertising and communication. The event took place in New York City, and Eilish made sure she was noticed.

The 17-year-old showed up in bright orange sunglasses and a pair of signature boots, but it was her jacket that stole the show. It was a massive orange, green and back coat that looked like it could fit five Billie Eilishes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The material appeared to be some sort of plastic, and seems reminiscent of what you’d use to wrap something fragile before putting it in the mail.

Billie Eilish is a sight to behold in a space-age coat at Clio Awards https://t.co/WUmDhvDTL2 via @DailyMailCeleb — stoddardmine (@stoddardmine) September 26, 2019

Eilish, who attended the awards show with her musician brother Finneas, accessorized the outlandish outfit with about half-a-dozen metal chains around her neck. But she wasn’t just there to look good, she was also there to win an award.

She and her brother were nominated for the Grand Clio for Use of Music, and won the award. The nomination and award were for their partnership with Apple for the 2018 holiday commercial “Share Your Gifts.” The incredible animated spot featured the song “Come Out and Play,” which was written by the siblings and sung by Eilish.

“Creating that song was the cutest little process,” Eilish said on stage when she accepted the trophy. “Thank you to Apple for letting us be involved in the most adorable little video. And thank you to the Clios for this — it’s very sweet of you.”

It’s hard to believe Eilish is still just a teenager given how much success she’s already had. She first gained a following with her 2016 song “Ocean Eyes,” which she uploaded to SoundCloud. The song led to a record deal with Interscope and a debut EP in 2017 called Don’t Smile at Me.

Her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released earlier this year and has already had several top 40 hits, including, “When the Party’s Over,” “Bury a Friend,” “Wish You Were Gay,” and “Bad Guy.” She also became the first musician born in the 2000s to have a No. 1 single in the United States when “Bad Guy” knocked “Old Town Road” off the top of the charts last month.