Billie Eilish Stuns With ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Performance in Full Sally Costume

To celebrate Halloween, film composer Danny Elfman put on a Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert in Los Angeles on Friday, enlisting Grammy winner Billie Eilish to sing the part of Sally, who was voiced by Catherine O’Hara in the 1993 movie. Eilish took the stage in Sally’s signature patchwork dress while belting out “Sally’s Song.” She also duetted “Simply Meant To Be” with Elfman, who voiced Jack Skellington in the film, as well.

Eilish expressed her excitement about the event on Instagram, sharing a photo of a poster from the event ahead of the show with the caption “peeing my pants i’m so excited.” She also posted a screenshot of Sally after her performance captioned “my Dearest Jack.”

The two-night event is taking place at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on October 29 and 31. In addition to Eilish and Elfman, the live-to-film concert experience also featured Weird Al” Yankovic, who will sing the part of Lock in “Kidnap the Sandy Claws,” and Ken Page, who will reprise his role as Oogie Boogie.

Eilish’s performance in the show comes amid an already exciting time for the young pop star, who on Monday was announced as the headline of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. The credit will see Eilish make history as the youngest Glastonbury Festival headliner ever at just 19-years-old. In sharing the news on social media, the event’s organizers said, “we are very excited to confirm that [Billie Eilish] will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance.” The festival is set to take place between June 22 and June 26. Eilish, who first appeared at Glastonbury in 2019, recently released her second studio album Happier Than Ever in July.