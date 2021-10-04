Billie Eilish Cast in New ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Live-to-Film Version

Billie Eilish has joined the cast of Disney’s live-to-film concert experience of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The 19-year-old pop star is set to perform a rendition of “Sally’s Song” in the show, which will contain a full orchestra led by acclaimed conductor John Mauceri, Danny Elfman, the composer and original cast member of the 1993 film, announced.

Elfman, who will reprise his role as Jack Skellington, King of the Pumpkin Patch, shared the news on Instagram over the weekend, announcing that the “Happier Than Ever” singer “will be joining the nightmare gang to sing Sally for our upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas shows.” In a separate statement shared to Billboard, Elfman added, “I’m absolutely thrilled to have Billie joining up with the nightmare crew! This will be a real treat (not a trick)!” Eilish has not yet addressed her new role, and further details have not yet been provided.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two-night event is set to will take place at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium on October 29 and 31. In addition to Eilish and Elfman, the live-to-film concert experience will also feature Weird Al” Yankovic, who will sing the part of Lock in “Kidnap the Sandy Claws,” and Ken Page, who will reprise his role as Oogie Boogie. Fans of the 1993 film, which originally saw Catherine O’Hara voicing the role of Sally, can now purchase tickets for the event via Ticketmaster and range from $39.50 to $179.50. According to Billboard, attendees are being encouraged “to dress up — and follow COVID-19 safety guidelines — as trick-o-treating and a fan-voted costume contest will take place at the venue.”

News of Eilish’s casting in the show comes amid an already exciting time for the young pop star, who on Monday was announced as the headline of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival. The credit will see Eilish make history as the youngest Glastonbury Festival headliner ever. In sharing the news on social media, the events organizers said, “we are very excited to confirm that [Billie Eilish] will headline the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night at Glastonbury 2022, to become the Festival’s youngest ever solo headliner. This will be her first UK festival headline performance.” The festival is set to take place between June 22 and June 26. Eilish, who first appeared at Glastonbury in 2019, recently released her second studio album Happier Than Ever in July.