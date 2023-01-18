Billie Eilish Files for Restraining Order Against Fan, Home Burglar

Billie Eilish is seeking a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who broke into her home earlier this month. Eilish, 21, is also seeking protection for her brother, Finneas O'Connell, and her parents, actors Maggie Baird and Patrick O'Connell. Her father claims the man, 39-year-old Christopher Anderson, visited the family home several times since late December.

Anderson allegedly started visiting Eilish's family home in late December, professing his love for the "Bad Guy" singer and hoping to meet her, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. Police were called five times and the family filed multiple reports, Eilish claims. She said the incidents caused "substantial anxiety, fear, and emotional distress" over the safety of herself, her parents, and Finneas. She no longer feels safe visiting her parents because of Anderson's alleged visits, she claims.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Eilish's Los Angeles house was burglarized on Jan. 5. Police arrested the suspect quickly thanks to the house sitter at the scene. Police arrived at the house at around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a suspect trying to climb a fence to get in. The intruder was wearing all black and a mask. The house sitter was not at the home at the time, but they received an alert that an unidentified man was caught on camera. Since the house sitter did not recognize the person, they called the police. The suspect did not steal anything from the house, police said.

This was not the first time Eilish has needed to file for a restraining order. In June 2020, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted Eilish a three-year restraining order against Prenell Rousseau, reports TMZ. The singer claimed he repeatedly showed up at her home, ditching a face mask and touching the doorknob without gloves, leaving Eilish and her family afraid for their lives. Rousseau was also barred from contacting Eilish's family or going near her workplaces.

Eilish became a superstar with her first studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was produced by Finneas. In the wake of the sudden fame, Eilish told Rolling Stone in 2019 that she needed to hire a security guard to sleep in her living room after her home address surfaced online.

"It was really traumatizing. I completely don't feel safe in my house anymore, which sucks. I love my house," she told the magazine. "I've loved attention my whole life, but I don't think anyone knows what fame actually is. Because if I did want to be famous, it wasn't this kind."