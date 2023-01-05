Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Issues With Her Body

Billie Eilish is opening up about an incredibly personal topic in a new interview. While speaking with Vogue, Eilish admitted that she has issues with her body that partially stem from a growth plate injury that she experienced when she was a teenager. As she explained, the surgery not only led to concerns regarding her body but also ended her dancing career.

Eilish explained that she's felt betrayed and alienated from her body at times. She cited a growth plate surgery that she underwent when she was 13 years old, which ultimately led to the end of her dancing career. Later, she experienced more lower-body injuries and was eventually diagnosed with a condition called hypermobility. Eilish said, "Going through my teenage years of hating myself and all that stupid shit. A lot of it came from my anger toward my body. I felt like my body was gaslighting me for years."

This isn't the first time that Eilish has opened up about this topic. In the past, she has explained that these body issues led to her wearing baggy clothing. During a discussion with Vanity Fair in 2021, Eilish commented on a viral incident that involved her forgoing her traditionally baggy attire to wear a tank top. She told the outlet, "I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body." Thankfully, Eilish was able to move past the incident despite the criticism and scrutiny. As she told Vanity Fair, she was able to do so thanks to her improved mental health.

"I was really, really glad, though, mainly, that I'm in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship—or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn't really eating," she said. "I was starving myself…I remember taking a pill that told me that it would make me lose weight and it only made me pee the bed—when I was 12. It's just crazy. I can't even believe, like I—wow. Yeah."