Beyonce Sets Historic Grammys Win Record

Beyoncé just made music history on Sunday night. At the 65th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, the 41-year-old singer and songwriter won four Grammys and now has 32 in her career. And as mentioned by Variety, Beyoncé has the record for most Grammy wins of all time. The record was officially broken when Beyoncé was announced the winner of best dance/electronic album for Renaissance. She tied the record when "Cuff It" earned best R&B song.

"I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," Beyoncé said after breaking the record. "I want to thank God for protecting me. … I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit." Beyoncé thanked her parents, husband and three children before concluding, "I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing this genre."

Beyoncé won two Grammys when the show was not on television. When she won her third award, she was not present at the ceremony as she was stuck in traffic. In the pre-telecast ceremonies, Beyoncé won best dance/electronic recording for "Break My Soul" and best traditional R&B performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa." This year, Beyoncé was nominated for nine Grammys including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. She earned 88 nominations overall, which ties her with her husband Jay-Z. Beyoncé, who got her start with the group Destinys Child, was already the most-awarded female artist in Grammy history before Sunday with 28 wins.

Renaissance was released in July of last year and is Beyoncé's seventh studio album. It's her first solo album since she released Lemonade in 2016. In 2018, Beyoncé released a collaboration album with Jay-Z called Everything is Love. "Break My Soul" and "Cuff It" are her two singles on the album and both reached the top 10 on the Billboard charts.

To support Renaissance, Beyoncé is going on tour for the first time since 2016. The tour will kick off in Europe on May 10, and the North American leg will start on July 8 in Toronto. Last month, Beyoncé performed her first full concert in four years at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.