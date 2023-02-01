Beyoncé Announces 'Renaissance' 2023 World Tour

BeyHive, get your wallets ready. Beyoncé has confirmed that she will embark on a world tour in 2023 to support her latest album Renaissance. On Feb. 1, the pop star announced the tour would begin in Europe this May and conclude on July 8 at Toronto's Rogers Centre with back-to-back shows. Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Houston, New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles are among the cities where the tour will stop. It will be Beyoncé's first extended tour since the On the Run tour in 2018, which made 48 stops in North America and Europe. Those shows were followed by the singer's memorable Coachella performance, which inspired Netflix's Homecoming concert film. Before embarking on the Renaissance tour, Beyoncé performed her first headlining concert in four years at the Atlantis the Royal hotel in Dubai's grand opening. Within hours of the private event, most of the show had been uploaded on social media despite requesting invite-only attendees not to capture footage. Renaissance tracks were notably absent from the private concert setlist, including the hit song "Break My Soul."

The tour announcement arrives as Ticketmaster is embroiled in a war with Taylor Swift fans, aka "Swifties." They encountered serious issues when attempting to purchase tickets for the singer's upcoming Eras tour. When pre-sale tickets for several stops on the tour began, the fans quickly encountered issues with Ticketmaster that prevented them from purchasing tickets. When they tried to obtain tickets, the Ticketmaster website froze or crashed. Even with pre-sale codes, several Swifties reported being unable to buy tickets. Numerous Swift fans took to social media en masse to lament the situation — so many that the controversy gained national attention, and Ticketmaster was brought before the United States Senate for questioning. It remains to be seen if the ticket sales company will soon feel the wrath of Beyoncé fans as well.

The official dates for Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour. pic.twitter.com/DHsHIz8lzn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 1, 2023

Renaissance World Tour 2023 North America Dates

July 8 – Toronto, CA @ Rogers Centre

July 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 15 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

July 17 – Louisville, KY @ Cardinal Stadium

July 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

July 22 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

July 26 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

July 29 – East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

August 1 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

August 5 – Washington, DC @ Fedex Field

August 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

August 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

August 16 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

August 18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

August 21 – St. Louis, MI @ Dome at America's Center

August 24 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

August 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

August 30 – San Francisco, CA @ Levi's Stadium

September 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

September 11 – Vancouver, CA @ BC Place

September 13 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

September 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium

September 21 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium

September 23 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

September 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Caesars Superdome