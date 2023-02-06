Beyonce Fans Prep Search Party for Her After She Misses Tying All-Time Grammys Record

Beyonce was not in attendance at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards Sunday night when she tied the all-time record for most Grammy wins by an artist. She reached the mark early in the night thanks to "Cuff It," which won Best R&B Song. It was Beyonce's fifth time winning in the category and her 31st Grammy overall.

After the newest EGOT club member, Viola Davis, announced Beyonce's victory, host Trevor Noah was left to explain that Los Angeles traffic kept Beyonce from arriving at Crypto.com Arena. Since there was suddenly some extra time, Noah asked living legend Nile Rodgers to say a few words about working with Beyonce. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer co-wrote "Cuff It" with Beyonce and her collaborators.

Beyonce, who is not slated to perform during the Grammys, was the most-nominated artist with nine. She also won Best Traditional R&B Performance for "Plastic Off the Sofa," which was presented before the broadcast. Beyonce's other nominations this year were for Best R&B Performance ("Virgo's Groove"); Best Song Written for Visual Media ("Be Alive"); Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Record of the Year and Song of the Year ("Break My Soul"); and Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album (Rennaicance).

Beyonce's absence inspired plenty of jokes from fans on Twitter. "Beyoncé is gonna win every award before she gets out of that traffic," one person wrote. "They saying Beyoncé was stuck in traffic but that's a lie. Mother was in absolutely no rush to get there on time," another wrote. "Beyonce is not stuck in traffic. She's getting ready to perform y'all," another chimed in.

Beyonce's 31st Grammy victory tied her with the late Georg Soli, who was the music director for the Chicago Sympathy Orchestra. Two of Beyonce's Grammy wins were for the Destiny's Child hit "Say My Name." She also won an award as part of The Carters with her husband, Jay-Z. Jay-Z's 24 Grammy wins put him at 10 on the all-time list, tied with Kanye West. Quincy Jones is in second place with 28 wins.

Renaissance is Beyonce's seventh studio album and was a smash hit from the moment it was released on July 29, 2022. It is billed as the first "act" and blends influences from disco and house music together. It debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart.