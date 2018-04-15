Beyonce Barely Skirts Coachella Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyonce Knowles’ marathon Coachella performance went off without a hitch, except for a near-miss wardrobe malfunction during the Destiny’s Child reunion.

Her camouflage bodysuit, one of the 36-year-old’s five custom Balmain looks she wore during the concert, almost did not hold up. While singing with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland, Beyonce looked a little uncomfortable as she tried to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. She was seen adjusting the strap over her left shoulder to make sure nothing extra was exposed.

PEOPLE points out that the knee-high boots also became loose during her performance with sister Solange Knowles. Beyonce had to tug on a strap to keep them from falling further and avoid tripping.

Beyonce’s Coachella performance was historic, since she was the first woman of color solo act to headline the 19-year-old fetival. Of course, the performance was hardly a “solo” one. Aside from Solange and her former Destiny’s Child bandmates, husband Jay-Z also stopped by. The setlist included “Deja Vu” with Jay-Z, and three Destiny’s Child classics – “Lose My Breath,” “Say My Name” and “Soldier.”

She also performed “Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” “Love On Top,” “7/11,” “Drunk in Love,” “Mi Gente,” “Formation” and “Bow Down.” She kicked off the performance with “Crazy In Love.”

Fans at home noticed the almost-wardrobe malfunction. Some predicted that someone is going to get fired over it.

“The wardrobe devil tried to sabotage our grand finale but Beyonce cannot be defeated so somebody’s getting fired, hey hey,” one person wrote.

“Good morning to everyone except the personal responsible for Beyoncé’s wardrobe malfunction,” another noted.

“Also, these twins gave Beyonce a MORE bangin body than she already had! Homegirl almost had a wardrobe malfunction! Designers: Y’all gotta accommodate, Bey needs more cup space,” another fan wrote.

“I will never be over Beyoncé doing the entire Get Me Bodied extended dance break while simultaneously fighting off a wardrobe malfunction,” wrote another fan.

If you are not at Coachella, you can check out the live stream on YouTube right here.

Beyonce’s Coachella performance comes just 10 months after she gave birth to twins. Rumi and Sir Cater were born on June 17, 2017. The music power couple are also parents to 6-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

