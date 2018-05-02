Avicii’s Last Phone Call Before Suicide Revealed

Hours before his likely suicide almost two weeks ago, Avicii placed a phone call so concerning to one of his family members, that they flew immediately to Oman after talking with the international DJ.

Avicii, whose given name was Tim Bergling, reportedly sparked fears for his life when he spoke to one of his relatives.

“The family was aware that Tim felt bad. It went up and down, but when he was in Oman, it became worse,” a source close to the family told the Swedish website Stoppa Pressarna. “When they talked to Tim on the phone they became worried. The family realized that it was really bad and that one had to act.”

Despite one family member immediately getting on a flight to the Middle East, it was too late to help Avicii, as he had died hours before the plan touched down in Muscat, Oman.

The “Levels” hitmaker reportedly used broken glass to cut himself and bleed to death while on vacation on the Arabian peninsula on Friday, April 20.

“It’s terrible for the family, an unusual sense of powerlessness and frustration that Tim left them in such young years,” the source added. “It’s a big tragedy. He was really a great guy.”

Avicii’s family spoke out Friday, April 27 in a letter that strongly insinuated the star had died by suicide.

The statement said that he “really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” and that “he could not go on any longer.”

“He wanted to find peace,” the statement also added, before explaining that the DJ “was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

No official cause of death has been announced.

The superstar had retired from live performances and touring in 2016 following a string of health issues, specifically pancreatitis that stemmed from excessive drinking.

His family collectively said of him, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” the statement added.

Speaking directly to Avicii, the family statement went on to say, “Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you.”

Shortly after his passing, Avicii’s girlfriend, Czech-born model Tereza Kačerová, revealed a heartbreaking video of Avicii and her son together. The Daily Mail reports that Avicii and Kačerová were in a serious relationship before his sudden death.

After the news broke that Avicii had died, Kačerová shared a clip to her Instagram page which features photos of her and the 28-year-old with her son.

There are photos of the two napping together, playing in the sand by the ocean, and one of Avicii teaching the young boy to play piano.

Additionally, there are photos of all three spending time together like a family, along with the caption, “The brightest stars burn out the fastest.”