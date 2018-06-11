Avicii Laid to Rest in Private Stockholm Funeral

Swedish deejay Avicii was laid to rest in a private Stockholm funeral, after passing away at the age of 28.

Avicii — whose real name was Tim Bergling — was found dead in Muscat, Oman on April 20, reportedly having taken his own life.

A photo from the service was shared on Instagram by Avicii’s good friend Jesse C. Waits. The photo showed a memorial service bulletin emblazoned with Bergling’s name, as well as his birth and death years.

A few of Waits’ followers commented on the memorial post, with many expressing sorrow for the loss of the deejay and one person saying, “It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember. Rest in peace dear Tim.”

According to the Daily Mail, the private funeral service for Avicii was held at a cemetery called Skogskyrkogården, with friends and family only in attendance.

The 28-year-old’s passing has continued to be a hot topic on social media, with many starting to comment on the frequency of celebrity deaths related to suicide, especially in the wake of the recent deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

Anthony Bourdain. Kate Spade. Avicii. Chris Cornell. Chester Bennington. And too many more to type. Goodbye. I will never stop shining a light on the darkness that stole you from us. RIP — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) June 8, 2018

“Avicii, Kate Spade and now Anthony Bourdain. Depression kills. Maybe it’s time for everyone to start talking about it,” one fan commented. “How many people do we need to lose before everyone realizes that depression is a sickness?”

“Between Avicii, Kate Spade, and Kanye’s recent mental health admission, I really hope this country starts to allocate the resources and attention that mental health clinics need to help others,” said another Twitter user.

You are up there somewhere smiling down. Now you are lighting up our days from heaven but I wish you could come back. I wish I could be able to take all the pain that your soul carried. Your soul is flying high and god takes care of you like you take care of my heart @Avicii ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BlkSqZYDRj — Avicii Sweden (@Avicii_Sweden_) June 10, 2018

“Avicii, Scott Hutchison, Kate Spade and now Anthony Bourdain. Depression doesn’t care about success. It doesn’t care who you are, what you’ve accomplish or the lives you’ve impact,” wrote New York Times best-selling author Jennifer L. Armentrout, finally adding, “We need to stop feeding into this environment where we don’t talk about this.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).