Avicii Reportedly ‘Died After Cutting Himself and Bleeding to Death’

Avicii’s sudden suicide has come out as a result of him cutting himself with glass and bleeding to death, TMZ reports.

Sources told the entertainment website that Avicii, whose given name was Tim Bergling, died by suicide, something his family alluded to in a statement last week.

Avicii reportedly used a shard of glass that “caused massive bleeding,” according to TMZ. Two sources told the outlet that Avicii broke a bottle and used the glass to inflict a fatal wound.

Sources differ on the point of injury, with some saying it was the “Wake Me Up” hitmaker’s neck and another saying it was his wrist.

As previously reported, Avicii was found dead in his hotel room in the Middle Eastern country of Oman on April 20. Last week, his family penned an open letter alluding to suicide, saying the DJ “could not go on any longer and wanted peace.”

The statement explained that Avicii “was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

An official cause of death has not yet been released; an official police report is expected in the coming days.

In addition to the comments that seemingly indicate Avicii took his own life, his family collectively said of the 28-year-old, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress.”

“When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music,” the statement added.

Speaking directly to Avicii, the family statement goes on to say, “Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you.”

Prior to his passing, Avicii had retired from touring and live performances in 2016 following a series of health issues, specifically with pancreatitis.

“My choices and career have never been driven by material things,” he wrote on his website when he shared the news. “Although I’m grateful for all the opportunities and comforts my success has availed me. I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist.”