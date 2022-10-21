Astroworld Victims' Family Settle Over Travis Scott Festival Tragedy

The families of two victims killed during Travis Scott's Astroworld 2021 have come to a settlement with the rapper. They are the first settlements reached in lawsuits filed following the incident. In total, 10 people lost their lives. The youngest of the 10 was a 9-year-old boy who attended the festival with his father. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Tony Buzbee from The Buzbee Law Firm said "claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled." The terms of the settlement are remaining confidential, but more settlements are expected to be made for the other eight in the coming months.

"Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers," the statement continued. A source revealed that no member of Scotts' team has participated in any Astroworld settlement discussions.

The family of Brianna Rodriguez also settled their lawsuit. "Brianna Rodriguez was deeply loved and is terribly missed by her parents, her entire and extended family, her friends, and by her peers at Heights High School," the attorneys added. "Brianna's memory will forever live within those whose lives she touched and through the nonprofit organization, Dancing Through Bri, which has been created to provide scholarships to college-bound dancers and athletes."

The deadly stampede occurred during night one of the scheduled three-day festival in Texas on Nov. 5, 2021. Reports have since surfaced that there was not enough security and an incompetent infrastructure to hold such a crowd. The outdoor performance, which had an attendance of 50,000 concertgoers, led to mass casualties as a result of trampling after thousands of fans rushed to the stage to see the rapper perform. Scott has since expressed his remorse and commitment to helping the families and those impacted.