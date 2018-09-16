Ariana Grande Shares New Tribute to Late Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande showed that Mac Miller was on her mind over the weekend with a gloomy Instagram Story.

Grande updated her Story on Saturday afternoon. One post showed a screen shot of her Apple Music interface, where she was listening to Miller’s song “Ladders” off of his new album, Swimming. She had adorned the screen with animated emojis and GIFs, including birds, hearts and rain clouds. After that, she posted another screenshot showing that she was listening to Miller’s song “Dunno.”

If the rest of Grande’s Instagram Story referenced Miller, it was more subtle. She apparently spent the afternoon out and about in the city, and took snapshots of melancholy street art and graffiti where ever she found it. She juxtaposed this with a shot of art hanging on a wall inside, as though questioning the difference.

The songs that Grande was listening to were some of the most popular on Miller’s album, which came over a month before his passing. “Ladders” has been on fans’ minds, with many reading into the lyrics for possible references to Miller’s battle against addiction.

“Well, I’ma maintain, I’m staying so high / Put the ladder all the way up ’til we touching the sky,” he rapped. “And you know you’re dead wrong, you’re in love with a lie / All I, all I, all I wanna do is free your mind.”

Later in the song, other verses may contain references to Grande, with subtle nods to her rain cloud motifs and maybe even her name.

“I had a plan to change, you can’t stand the rain / Little delay, but I came and you’re cool with it… I turn the hotel to a castle / Living like a king for a grand / I don’t do nothing, that’s a hassle / Besides, even that castle’s made of sand.”

Grande posted a touching tribute to Miller on Friday. She used an old video of Miller sitting at an outdoor table, apparently taken by herself while the two were still dating.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will. I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Miller passed away on Friday, Sept. 7 at his home in the San Fernando Valley. His cause of death has still not been confirmed, though authorities suspect he suffered from a drug overdose.