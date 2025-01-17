‘American Idol’ Winners List, From Season 1 to Season 22

It’s hard to believe that American Idol premiered more than 20 years ago. Inspired by the British singing competition series Pop Idol, the American version premiered on FOX in 2002. Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson – all who had ties to the music industry, set out to find the next big thing in pop music. In its prime, the show was just as popular for its outrageous auditions and the critique from the judges as it is for its weekly live shows where the contestants would advance weekly based on America’s votes.

The show has since had many iterations of judges and expectations. In the beginning, there was a certain girl or boy-next-door look required to even make it past the audition. As time and culture has advanced, more focus has been placed on talent.

America loves a good rags to riches story and roots for the underdog, so watching someone go from a small town singer with a dream transform into an “American Idol” has been rewarding for fans. Many of the winners have gone on to have a diverse career in music and entertainment, performing, acting, and even hosting their own talk shows. There have also been vocal standouts and fan favorites who made such an impact that despite not taking home the title, they soared afterward, think EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson who competed in Season 3. As ABC premieres for the show’s 23rd season on March 9, let’s take a trip down memory lane of the show’s previous winners.

Season 1 – Kelly Clarkson

Season 2 – Ruben Studdard

Season 3 – Fantasia

Season 4 – Carrie Underwood

Season 5 – Taylor Hicks

Season 6 – Jordin Sparks

Season 7 – David Cook

Season 8 – Kris Allen

Season 9- Lee DeWyze

Season 10 – Scotty McCreery

Season 11 – Phillip Phillips

Season 12 – Candice Glover

Season 13 – Caleb Johnson

Season 14 – Nick Fradiani

Season 15 – Trent Harmon

Season 16 – Maddie Poppe

Season 17 – Laine Hardy

Season 18 – Just Sam

Season 19 – Chayce Beckham

Season 20 – Noah Thompson

Season 21 – Iam Tongi

Season 22 – Abi Carter