AMAs 2018: Taylor Swift Fans Think She May Diss President Donald Trump During Opening Performance

Taylor Swift fans think that she may diss President Donald Trump during her opening performance at the 2018 American Music Awards.

According to Buzzfeed, the timing of Swift’s recent political message on Instagram — stating that she was planning to vote for democratic political candidates rather than republicans — has some fans wondering if there is a connection between that and the song she will be singing, “I Did Something Bad.”

The opening lyrics to the sing are as follows: “I never trust a narcissist / But they love me / So I play ’em like a violin / And I make it look oh so easy / ‘Cause for every lie I tell them / They tell me three / This is how the world works / Now all he thinks about is me / I can feel the flames on my skin / Crimson red paint on my lips / If a man talks s—, then I owe him nothing / I don’t regret it one bit, ’cause he had it coming.”

Taylor Swift knew she’d open the AMERICAN music awards w/ I Did Something Bad….. & the opening lyrics are “If a man talks shit than i owe him nothing” She made that post yesterday to get a reaction from Trump & succeeded – ugh her MIND. pic.twitter.com/QLOxyM0iXb — #HEADWARLOCK (@JoshuaAlthina) October 8, 2018

It’s lines like “I never trust a narcissist” and “I can feel the flames on my skin” that make fans wonder if she plans to shade the president, considering her said that he likes her music “25% less” after finding out that she is voting Democrat in the upcoming elections.

While some are speculating that this was all planned by the iconic songstress, some are looking at as if the lyrics have simply taken on a new meaning in the wake of Swift’s newly stated political opinions.

“I know everyone’s excited about Taylor singing the line ‘If a man talks s— then I owe him nothing’ tomorrow,” one person wrote on Twitter, “but after Trumps statements I’m more excited for the line ‘and I don’t regret it one bit cuz he had it cominnnnn.’ “

I know everyone’s excited about Taylor singing the line “If a man talks shit then I owe him nothing” tomorrow but after Trumps statements I’m more excited for the line “and I don’t regret it one bit cuz he had it cominnnnn” 🙌🏼🙌🏼 — ♡ Amber ♡ REP Santa Clara N1 (@GleekAmber) October 9, 2018

Tune into the AMAs tonight, — Tuesday, Oct. 9th — at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see Swift’s performance live.