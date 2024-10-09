Trisha Yearwood Speaks out After Husband Garth Brooks Was Accused of Sexual Assault

Trisha Yearwood has made a subtle yet significant public gesture of support for Garth Brooks following serious allegations. The 60-year-old singer took to Instagram on Oct. 8, sharing an image of herself and Brooks, 62, performing together on stage. The caption, though brief, spoke volumes: “Love One Another. #Vegas.”

This display of solidarity comes at a challenging time for the couple, as Brooks faces a legal battle against his former hair and makeup artist, identified as Jane Roe in court documents. The lawsuit, filed on Oct. 3, contains grave accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior dating back to 2019.

The allegations are extensive and disturbing. Jane Roe, who began working for Yearwood in 1999 before adding Brooks to her client list in 2017, claims that the country star engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct. This allegedly included exposing himself, sending explicit text messages, and, in one instance, forcing her hands onto his genitals. Most seriously, she accuses Brooks of raping her in a separate incident in 2019. The alleged victim also claimed that Brooks “openly fantasized about having a threesome with herself and Trish, whom she claimed ‘overheard on at least one occasion.’”

Brooks has vehemently denied all accusations. In a statement released the same day the lawsuit was filed, he said, “For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face. Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money.”

The legal battle has taken an aggressive turn, with Brooks amending his federal lawsuit to reveal Jane Roe’s real name. This move has been met with strong criticism from her legal team, who stated, “Garth Brooks just revealed his true self. Out of spite and to punish, he publicly named a rape victim.”

Amidst this legal storm, Yearwood’s Instagram post serves as a clear indication of her support for her husband. The couple, who will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary next year, have long been regarded as one of country music’s most stable partnerships. In a recent interview with Parade, conducted shortly before the allegations surfaced, Brooks described their relationship as the “greatest love story in the history of the planet.”

The timing of these allegations is particularly challenging for Brooks, who is in the midst of his Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, set to conclude in March 2025. On Oct. 7, during his “Inside Studio G” fan chat on TalkShopLive, Brooks briefly addressed the situation, saying, “This thing is on, it’s gonna happen, and people are telling me it could be up to two years. OK? So, my suggestion is, well, take a deep breath, we all just kind of settle in and let’s hold hands and take the trip together, because it is something that you cannot talk about. That’s all we can say about it.”

The case has attracted high-profile legal representation, with Jane Roe hiring New York attorney Doug Wigdor, known for representing Casandra “Cassie” Ventura in her sexual assault lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs. Wigdor has been vocal in his criticism of Brooks’ response to the allegations, telling CNN, “It seems as though Sean Combs and Garth Brooks are using the same public relations team by attacking legitimate victims. Over time the public will see his true character rather than his highly curated persona.”

As the legal proceedings unfold, the country music community and fans alike are watching closely. Brooks’ statement to Parade sums up his stance: “I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be.”