Adele Spied out in Public With Boyfriend Rich Paul as Rumors Swirl About Las Vegas Cancellation

Adele put those breakup rumors to rest. TMZ revealed that the “Easy On Me” singer was seen Friday leaving Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills alongside boyfriend Rich Paul. In the photos, the NBA agent is seen driving their car while the Grammy-winner hides behind her purse in an attempt to foil the paparazzi. Still, this should put the rumors that a turbulent relationship with Paul was Adele’s real reason for postponing her Las Vegas residency, .

When she announced that she would be postponing her concert dates, Adele was visibly distraught. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the “Rolling In The Deep” singer shared in the video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

When the rumors about her relationship with Paul began, Adele took to Instagram with a sassy post to shut down the speculation that her romance has fizzled as well as the rumors that she won’t be performing at the BRIT Awards next week. Sharing a candid photo of herself laughing, Adele captioned her Feb. 1 post, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” She then ended her post with a cheeky, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.”