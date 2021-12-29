Would Adele Get Married Again? Here’s What She Says

Just because Adele’s marriage didn’t last, doesn’t mean she doesn’t foresee a happily ever after or saying no to marriage. The “Easy On Me” singer married Simon Konecki in 2018. They split the following year after nine years together. She admits the split from her longtime love and father of her son was brutal, the two remain close friends. In fact, Adele speaks lovingly of Konecki, including in her recent sitdown with Oprah Winfrey.

The divorce came as a surprise to many as Adele and her ex remain close friends. While she spoke with Rolling Stone in November, the two were texting memes back and forth. Still, she said that she realized her marriage was missing something. Per Adele, she discovered she was settling for what she thought she was supposed to do and not truly happy.

“I didn’t really know myself,” she said. “I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because of my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my thirties, but I just didn’t like who I was….It made me really sad. Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it fucking devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job.”

Still, it doesn’t mean she’s not open to walking down the aisle again. While chatting with fellow musician John Mayer on his SiriusXM radio show, Adele told Mayer that she still believes in marriage. When Mayer asked her whether or not he should walk down the aisle, Adele said yes. “I think marriage is a really incredible thing,” she told Mayer. “I know that some people probably think that I wouldn’t think that, and like I gave up on it. I think you should. I can’t really say why. But, I’m definitely open to marriage again. I definitely am. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I’ve ever had in my life. Sadly, it didn’t work out. But, you know, I miss being married.”

Adele has nothing but love for Konecki. She says she simply grew unhappy and realized she was not meant to be with him. Still, her memories of their time together are fond. “I think Simon probably saved my life, to be honest with you,” Adele told Winfrey. “He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would ever have been able to give me. Especially at that time, I was so young and I just, I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it,” she adds, noting her musical career was on the rise. “I could have easily gone down some dodgy paths, you know? And sort of self-destructed from being overwhelmed by all of it.”

Adele is now with spots agent Rich Paul. She says the love she has with Paul is unlike any love she’s ever experienced. During her sitdown with Winfrey, she added how in awe she is of Paul. “He’s just hilarious,” she said. “Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does.”