Adele Emotionally Announces Las Vegas Residency Postponed Due to COVID

Adele has made the decision to postpone her Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele due to the major surge in COVID-19 cases. The concerts were supposed to begin on Jan. 21 and run for 12 weeks until April 16 in support of her fourth studio album, . The Grammy-winner shared the news in an emotional video on social media, explaining that COVID had hit her team and they were unable to create a suitable show in time for the planned dates.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the “Easy On Me” singer shared on the video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m gutted. I’m sorry it’s so last minute, we’ve been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out and we’ve run out of time,” Adele continued. “I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed and so sorry to everyone that traveled to get [to the show]. I’m really, really sorry. We’re going to reschedule all of the dates, we’re on it right now, and I’m gonna finish my show and get it to where it’s supposed to be. We’ve been up against so much and it just ain’t ready. I’m really sorry.” Considering the fact that her first show was supposed to be tomorrow night, this will definitely throw some people’s plans into chaos. However, this is definitely the safest option for her crew and for guests.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adele had not planned a major stadium tour as she had done for her previous album, 25. Instead, Adele had scheduled special event performances, like the One Night Only CBS special filmed outside the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. In October, she announced shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2. Adele also filmed an episode of the ITV series An Audience with… at the London Palladium that aired on Nov. 21.