Adele Cancels Planned Awards Performance Amid Las Vegas Residency Drama

Adele canceled another live performance on the heels of delaying the start of her Las Vegas residency. The “Easy on Me” singer is reportedly no longer appearing or performing at the Brit Awards, leaving the show’s producers scrambling to come up with a solution to keep the run of events going smoothly according to The Sun.

“Adele was confirmed to perform on the night, but has now pulled out — which has been a massive blow for the organizers,” a source told the outlet. “They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink. It’s a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adele leads the nominees alongside Ed Sheeran, and Little Simz and Dave for the most nominations at this year’s awards show with four nods. She’s up for Best Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop/R&B Artist, and Song of the Year for her single “Easy on Me.”

“They also now have to find someone to accept her awards — should she win. And several big names have already said no,” the insider continued. “Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa — who are both up against Adele for awards — but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him.”

After the singer tearfully announced the delay of several Las Vegas shows as part of her residency, The Sun reported the singer would be performing at the Brits for the first time in five years.”It seems there were concerns of another backlash if she’d performed on the Brits so soon after calling off her Vegas shows last-minute. That decision has understandably caused a great deal of disappointment and, in the wake of that, Adele and her team decided to call off her Brits performance,” the source claims.

Adele claims she was forced to postpone the Vegas shows due to COVID. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show,” she cried in an emotional video.