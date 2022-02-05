Adele’s Alleged Relationship Issues Leave Fans Wondering Amid Las Vegas Performance Cancellation

Ever since returning to the public eye with the release of her fourth album, , Adele has been the source of endless public interest. However, that enthusiasm was dimmed when the “Easy On Me” singer postponed her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, citing the major surge in COVID-19 cases that left her team out of commission. Ever since that announcement, people have been speculating that Adele’s emotional decision was made due to relationship troubles with boyfriend Rich Paul instead of COVID-19.

After the NBA agent was seen at dinner in Beverly Hills without the Grammy-winner by his side, the gossip mill went into overdrive. “Adele canceled her Vegas residency too! And I love Adele but I’m hearing it’s bc of boyfriend issues. I’m starting to think the elephant in the room is Rich Paul,” one confused fan tweeted. “The internet told me Adele canceled her residency because she’s breaking up with Rich Paul but also canceled it because they’re moving in together and she’s pregnant but also said Rich is involved in negotiations to continue the residency,” guessed another Twitter user.

https://twitter.com/LasVegasLocally/status/1487516658918854656?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

When she announced that she would be postponing her concert dates, Adele was visibly distraught. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the “Rolling In The Deep” singer shared in the video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

When the rumors about her relationship with Paul began, Adele took to Instagram with a sassy post to shut down the speculation that her romance has fizzled as well as the rumors that she won’t be performing at the BRIT Awards next week. Sharing a candid photo of herself laughing, Adele captioned her Feb. 1 post, “Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham [Norton] for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it!” She then ended her post with a cheeky, “Oh, and Rich sends his love.” Despite her protests, the speculation remains.