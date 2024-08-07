Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts has subtly announced her engagement by showcasing a stunning piece of jewelry during a live performance. The 38-year-old songstress was observed sporting a large oval-shaped diamond on her left hand while entertaining the crowd at Brighton Pride last weekend.

Roberts has been in a romantic relationship with Mitch Hahn, a 38-year-old entrepreneur and amateur soccer player, for approximately two years. Sources close to the couple told The Sun Hahn proposed during a romantic getaway to the South of France. An insider divulged, "Nicola has met her soulmate in Mitch. She couldn't be happier."

The talented artist debuted her engagement ring publicly for the first time during Saturday evening's concert, where she shared the stage with fellow band members Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh. This performance marked the culmination of Girls Aloud's reunion tour, which kicked off in November of the previous year. The group embarked on a series of 29 concerts to honor the memory of their late bandmate, Sarah Harding, who died of breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 39.

The reunion tour has set records as the most extensive arena tour in the UK for the current year. The Brighton Pride show represented their 30th and final performance of the tour, after which the group plans to take a well-deserved hiatus.

Roberts and Hahn have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship, with their first public sighting occurring at an Elton John concert in June 2022. Apart from his role as the CEO of an accounting firm called Nordens, Hahn has a background in professional soccer, having played for teams such as Southend United and Grays Athletic. He also achieved athletic success by leading the British team to a gold medal at the Maccabi European games in 2019.

While Roberts has yet to make an official statement about her engagement, she took to social media to reflect on Girls Aloud's recent performances. Sharing a collection of on-stage photographs, the red-haired vocalist wrote, "Never did I think 22 years on the love would still be this strong. Thank you for the most incredible core memories. I'm full of love and appreciation for you all."