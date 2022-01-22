Adele Fans Cry Foul Over Postponed Las Vegas Residency

Adele announced on Thursday that she would be postponing her Las Vegas residency that was supposed to begin on Jan. 21 due to COVID, and her fans aren’t buying it. “I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the “Easy On Me” singer shared on the announcement video. “We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew and team are [ill] with COVID and still are, and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

All of her shows scheduled between January and April have been postponed, and fans have the option to either get a full refund or attend the shows when they are rescheduled at a future date. However, many fans have already spent a significant amount of money paying for travel and lodgings to attend the show, with some having already traveled to Vegas when they heard the news.

Dawn Sinko, a designer from Los Angeles, told The Daily Mail that she spent nearly $4,000 on tickets to the concert and $1,500 on a room at Caesars Palace, which Is also the concert location, for three nights. “If Adele knew she was canceling, why did she wait until the last second?” Sinko wondered. “It still would have been horrible but even two or three days earlier would have made a difference. I was packed and checked in for my flight, and I’m by no means the worst case.”

Fans on Twitter are also expressing their skepticism over Adele‘s COVID excuse, despite the fact that the omicron variant has caused a major surge in cases since the holidays. Adele does have a history of canceling tour dates, doing so in 2011 and 2017. “‘Something is up. I know she has epic stage fright, so is it stage fright? I was due to see her at the Greek for my birthday before and she canceled because of a throat thing,” tweeted one fan. “I could never hate her because I love her but I don’t believe what she is saying,” wrote another.

“Doesn’t make sense, does it? 24 concerts canceled in Las Vegas when perhaps only the first few weeks could have been postponed. More going on here than people are being told,” posited one Twitter user. “She’s too unreliable. I used to be a massive fan and saw her in Wembley but since the release of 30 there’s something putting me off her and I can’t put my finger on it,” tweeted another. Adele had previously announced shows at London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2, so we’ll see If she Is able to keep those dates.