Adele Teases Baby Plans With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is looking to add "a bossy little queen" to her family! The "Hello" artist, 36, shared her baby plans with fans at her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas on Friday, revealing that she wants to have a little girl with partner Rich Paul somewhere down the line.

The Grammy winner gave her candid thoughts about adding another baby to her family after helping a couple with their sex reveal during the show, proclaiming that she was "desperate for a girl" the "next time" she has a child. Adele is already a mother to 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex Simon Konecki, while Paul, 42, is a father to three children.

"Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy," the "Easy on Me" singer says in a video of the interaction captured by one fan. "I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well... She's going to put me in my place all the time, isn't she?" With the musical superstar as her mom and the sports agent as her father, Adele joked, "My daughter's going to be a bossy little queen, isn't she?"

The performer previously opened up about wanting to expand her family in August, telling the crowd at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace that she really wanted to "be a mom again soon." She confessed, "I've actually been writing lists. So every time I see a name that I like, I write it down in my phone," joking with one concert-goer that she couldn't choose the name Parker for the fan's baby "because Rich likes that name."

Adele and Paul have been together since 2021, and while the "Send My Love" singer has referred to the agent as her "husband" in the past, neither have publicly confirmed they are married. At Adele's May 17 show, however, the singer made sure to celebrate her "stepdaughter" Reonna Paul, who graduated from Clark Atlanta University.

"Her name is Reonna," Adele said. "So I love you, darling. Congratulations." She continued of Paul's family, "So they're all in Atlanta, and they're celebrating her. And obviously I'm here with you – wouldn't be anywhere else – but I love you, baby. I love you!"