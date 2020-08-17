Adele Shares Bad News to Fans Hoping Her New Music Would Release Soon

Adele's fans have been impatiently waiting almost five years for the "Set Fire to the Rain" singer to release a new album, and that wait could stretch even longer. Although there were rumors she was working on a new album before the coronavirus pandemic, the British singer told fans she has "no idea" when a new record will come out. Adele has not been completely out of the spotlight in recent months though, as she frequently posts on Instagram for fans.

On Friday, Adele shared a glowing review for Glennon Doyle's book Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living. "If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," Adele wrote of the book. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it."

The book helped Adele realize she is "responsible for my own joy, happiness, and freedom." She later wrote, "Who knew our own liberation liberates those around us? Cause I didn’t!! I thought we were meant to be stressed and disheveled, confused, and selfless like a Disney character! ProBloodyFound!! You’re an absolute don, Glennon."

While Adele might have hoped her fans would discuss the book, the most-liked post in the comments section was one fan's direct question. "Adele where's the album?" the person wrote. "I honestly have no idea," Adele wrote, instantly shocking and disappointing fans.

Adele's previous album, 25, was released in November 2015. Following her split from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares son Angelo, there were rumors she was working on a new record. In February, she told friends at a wedding they could "expect my album in September." Unfortunately, this will likely not come to fruition, unless Adele plans a surprise album release. In June, a fan asked her if an Instagram post was a teaser for a new record and if it was being released that day. "Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining," Adele replied. "Wear a mask and be patient."

Despite the lack of new music from Adele, her Instagram page has been a source of joy for fans lately. On Aug. 1, she showed off her dramatic body transformation again in a tribute to Beyonce's Disney+ special Black Is King, adding, "Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art." On Aug. 7, she endorsed Tiana Major9's song "Same Space?," which she called "absolutely stunning."