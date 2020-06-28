Adele Shares New Album Update, and Fans Aren't Going to Be Happy

For anyone hoping to hear some new music from Adele in the near future, you may be out of luck. On Instagram, the singer revealed when the world can expect her next album. Although, it may not be what fans want to hear.

On Saturday, Adele posted a throwback photo from her 2016 Glastonbury set. Of course, fans totally loved the throwback photo, and the subsequent snaps that Adele posted of her rocking out to a video of said performance. While many of her followers commented with kind words about her Glastonbury set, others were more focused on the singer potentially releasing new music in the future. As The Sun noted, one Instagram user commented on the "Hello" singer's photo with, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!" Another user wrote, "queen drop the album don't be shy." In response to one fan's question about her album release, Adele wrote, "of course it's not [coming soon]. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient." So, it looks like fans are in for a bit of a wait when it comes to her next album.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Jun 27, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

It's been some time since Adele last released new music. In fact, she has not released anything new since the release of her album 25 in 2015. As you might recall, 25 contained singles such as "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" and the smash hit "Hello." 25 was a massive success and even earned Adele five Grammy Awards in 2017, including one for album of the year. Even though she recently shared that fans will have to "be patient" when it comes to her new music, she did tease earlier in the year that her next album was on the way.

According to PEOPLE, Adele attended her best friend's wedding in February where she let a major update slip about the new tracks that she's been working on. In Instagram videos captured from the festivities, the singer shared with her friends that they can "expect my album in September." Given her latest comment regarding new music and the fact that the world is currently dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, it's unclear whether or not she is still on track to release her album in September.