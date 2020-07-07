While Adele previously cautioned fans to be patient when it comes to her upcoming album, there has been yet another update regarding her new music. On Sunday, NME reported that Adele is working with Raphael Saadiq on her forthcoming album. Saadiq has previously worked with artists such as Whitney Houston, Snoop Dogg and John Legend, and he even executive produced Solange's 2016 album A Seat At The Table.

Adele reportedly sought out Saadiq's help with her upcoming album because she's been a fan of his for quite some time. A source told The Sun that she has "been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue." The source went on to share that Adele wants a new sound for her upcoming album, which is yet another reason why she's working alongside Saadiq on it. They added, "She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound."

Earlier this year, Adele shared that fans can expect her new album in September. Back in February, the "Hello" singer attended her best friend's wedding, during which she shared that significant update about her new music. However, more recently, she said that fans might be in for a wait when it comes to releasing that album. In late June, Adele posted a throwback photo from her 2016 Glastonbury set, which prompted her fans to question whether a record was on the way.

One fan wrote on the photo, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!" Another user wrote, "queen drop the album don't be shy." In response to her fans, Adele responded to say that everyone must simply be "patient" when it comes to her releasing new tracks. She wrote, "of course it's not [coming soon]. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient." This clarification aligns with what her manager had to say about the singer's tunes. Her manager, Jonathan Dickens, confirmed that Adele's album would not be dropping when she said that it would be and said that the coronavirus pandemic is the reason behind that delay. "It isn't coming in September, it'll be ready when it's ready," Dickens said. "We're all in the same boat, you're doing stuff and then all of a sudden, the world stops. It'll come when it's ready. I can't put a date on that yet. We have music, but we're still working."